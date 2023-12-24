Three men shot in French Quarter on Christmas Eve morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three men were shot in the French Quarter early Sunday (Dec. 24), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said gunfire erupted at 2:09 a.m. on Christmas Eve morning, leaving three men wounded at the intersection of Toulouse and Dauphine streets. Two of the victims were shot in the legs, while the third man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his back.

The ages and conditions of the victims were not disclosed.

Some French Quarter hotel guests told Fox 8 they were woken up by the sound of several nearby gunshots.

Police said the shooting was precipitated by a fight between the three victims and another man dressed in a “dark tri-color jacket with a dark hoodie.”

According to NOPD, the parties were separated from their physical confrontation, but the suspect followed the three men and another argument began. The suspect then pulled a gun and fired several shots, striking the three men.

The victims were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel, the NOPD said.

