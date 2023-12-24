Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

St. Vincent de Paul shelter prepares to help struggling families for Christmas holiday

St. Vincent de Paul shelter prepares to help struggling families for Christmas holiday
St. Vincent de Paul shelter prepares to help struggling families for Christmas holiday(WAFB)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Christmas celebration at St. Vincent de Paul captures the very essence of holiday spirit.

“We like to say every day is like Christmas because people give up their time and their talents,” said Michael Acaldo, President and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul.

Volunteers start working early to prepare food and store gifts so that people who participate will get what they need. According to Michael Acaldo, the shelter beat a record number this year, serving 282,000 meals — a number only made possible by the shelter’s volunteers.

“St. Vincent de Paul is so much more than food. We give hope, and hope is the biggest gift. We give toys to children, and adults will get clothing and socks — all of the things that are a blessing in our lives,” Acaldo said.

Volunteers fill the room every Christmas season, but Acaldo tells WAFB the number of volunteers decreases during the year. He hopes more people will help out throughout the year, and not just for the holidays.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Dec. 23, 2023, a man was shot dead in the 1500 block of Oakdale Street in Shreveport.
Man killed in Shreveport shooting just 2 days before Christmas
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Lorenzo Dunkentell was found guilty of the 2021 murder of LaMarcus Stewart.
Man found guilty of shooting victim 11 times, killing him in Bossier Parish back in 2021
One person was injured escaping this house fire in Greenwood, La. on Dec. 23, 2023.
1 injured in Greenwood house fire over Christmas weekend
Rain continues into Sunday
Rain arrives tonight and could be heavy at times Sunday

Latest News

A dry Christmas Day ahead
Austin's Christmas Eve Weather Update
Baton Rouge Police Department
Man charged with negligent homicide after deadly hunting accident, BRPD says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Police identify woman, 24, killed in shooting off Plank Road on Saturday night
Car Crash
2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say
East Texas family celebrates rich heritage of military service