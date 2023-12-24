Rain moving out late tonight; dry this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Christmas Eve! It’s been a dreary and wet start to the Christmas Holiday but at least it’s not snow! Showers are likely to continue late into the evening but will taper off overnight. Lows tonight will drop to the low and mid-40s. At the end of the rainfall, I would not be surprised if we saw at least an inch of rainfall across the ArkLaTex on average.

Christmas Day will be dry and from what we can tell, mostly sunny! As stated earlier, we will see those showers move out overnight. If you want to be extra safe, push any outdoor activities to midday or later, just remember it will be wet. Highs tomorrow return much closer to average, we’re looking at the mid to upper-50s across the ArkLaTex and it will just be a very nice day. Lows tomorrow night will return to the 30s with some areas likely seeing freezing conditions.

The rest of the week, pretty much into the New Year, will be much like tomorrow. Highs near average, the mid to upper-50s with a mix of sun and clouds. The skies will be mostly sunny for the rest of the week, most likely. Dry conditions are expected, not much for rain chances until maybe next weekend and possibly New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.