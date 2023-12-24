Getting Answers
Rain likely all day

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday and happy Christmas Eve! Rain all day is the expectation and has been through the forecasting of this weekend. Showers will continue into the afternoon hours with the heavier showers moving in midday. Highs today are only expected to rise to the low-60s, where they are sitting this morning as of writing this. Tonight, showers will taper off with lows dropping to the low to mid-40s.

Looking ahead to Christmas Day, we’ll see sunshine returning but it will be a breezy and much cooler day behind the front with highs generally in the mid-50s.

Much of next week looks very quiet with no major systems set to impact the region. It will stay on the cooler side with daily highs in the mid to upper-50s. Overnight temperatures will turn colder with readings most nights in the low to mid-30s and some places dipping into the 20s during the second half of the week.

