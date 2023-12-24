Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Powerball jackpot reaches $638 million just in time for Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone could become a millionaire for Christmas.

After there were no winners in Saturday night’s drawing, the new Powerball jackpot is now sitting at about $638 million for its next drawing on Christmas.

In the past, three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas Day, according to Powerball officials.

The estimated cash value for this grand prize is $321 million.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

There have been five Powerball winners so far this year, according to lottery officials.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Dec. 23, 2023, a man was shot dead in the 1500 block of Oakdale Street in Shreveport.
Man killed in Shreveport shooting just 2 days before Christmas
Lorenzo Dunkentell was found guilty of the 2021 murder of LaMarcus Stewart.
Man found guilty of shooting victim 11 times, killing him in Bossier Parish back in 2021
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
One person was injured escaping this house fire in Greenwood, La. on Dec. 23, 2023.
1 injured in Greenwood house fire over Christmas weekend
Rain continues into Sunday
Rain arrives tonight and could be heavy at times Sunday

Latest News

Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
A weekend of combat in Gaza kills 14 Israeli soldiers as public support for the war is tested
One family included an ice rink and train ride for kids as part of their Christmas decorations.
An ice rink and train ride are part of one family’s lavish Christmas decorations
One family included an ice rink and amusement ride for kids as part of their Christmas...
An ice rink and amusement ride are part of one family’s lavish Christmas decorations
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls more than 120,000 cars whose doors may open in crash