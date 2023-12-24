Getting Answers
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed.

The agency said deputies on patrol heard gunshots around 5 a.m., and responded to the 4400 block of Wabash Street. There, they found the unresponsive man on the ground. The victim had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene, the JPSO said.

The sheriff’s office has not provided information on a suspect or possible motive for the Christmas Eve fatal shooting. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the JPSO’s homicide section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

