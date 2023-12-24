Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Man charged with negligent homicide after deadly hunting accident, BRPD says

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after a deadly hunting accident Saturday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, off Scenic Highway and not far from Blount Road.

Police say 34-year-old Jacob Altazan was out deer hunting with 54-year-old Thomas Franklin and another unidentified person. Franklin accidentally shot Altazan, who died at the scene.

Franklin was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He faces a charge of negligent homicide.

No more information about the shooting was released. This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Dec. 23, 2023, a man was shot dead in the 1500 block of Oakdale Street in Shreveport.
Man killed in Shreveport shooting just 2 days before Christmas
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Lorenzo Dunkentell was found guilty of the 2021 murder of LaMarcus Stewart.
Man found guilty of shooting victim 11 times, killing him in Bossier Parish back in 2021
One person was injured escaping this house fire in Greenwood, La. on Dec. 23, 2023.
1 injured in Greenwood house fire over Christmas weekend
Rain continues into Sunday
Rain arrives tonight and could be heavy at times Sunday

Latest News

A dry Christmas Day ahead
Austin's Christmas Eve Weather Update
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Police identify woman, 24, killed in shooting off Plank Road on Saturday night
Car Crash
2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say
East Texas family celebrates rich heritage of military service