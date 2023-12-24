Getting Answers
Flying Grinch gets stuck on power lines

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Before the Flying Grinch made his way to Southwest Louisiana, he flew over Vidrine, and had a run-in with some power lines hanging over Highway 10.

Shaun Hayden, the man behind the costume, says he is okay and is already back flying.

He says he was preparing to wrap up the flyover when he felt his paramotor sputter, meaning fuel was running low. Mere seconds before clearing the power lines, he went down and was tangled. Sparks flew and people videoing gasped.

Hayden says he felt electricity go through his body, but he assumes it exited his body because it only caused pain in his legs. He would be stuck in the lines for over an hour.

A local fire department would lower him out of the lines once power was cut.

Hayden is not letting this slow him down. He will be in Sulphur at 4:30 p.m. Sunday as part of a toy drive. However, he says the weather will be too harsh to fly.

