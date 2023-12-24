East Texas family celebrates rich heritage of military service

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family celebrates their rich heritage of military service to this country, a service that started in an unexpected way.

Shiloh cemetery in White Oak.

Many veterans are buried there, a large number with the name ‘Christian’.

“All the way from the civil war. My great great uncle Adam Christian was civil war, then Calvin Christian World War One, Roger Christian World War two. And my father served Korean war and Vietnam. My brother has served in 5 theaters,” says family member Debra Christian.

In the civil war, the Christian’s families service didn’t start on the union side, but the confederate.

“Uncle Adam was taken to war with his slave master because he was promised freedom,” Debra says.

‘Adam Christian’, born a slave, was brought to East Texas by slave master ‘Gideon Christian.

In exchange for serving in the confederate army, he’d be given freedom and land.

“There were 2 confederate soldiers that did an affidavit that proved he served,” says Debra.

The land in Gregg and Upshur county still belongs to the Christian family.

Debra even wrote a book about it called ‘Slavery to Bravery’.

The initial military service sparked generations of service by the Christian family.

“We come from a family of soldiers. Freedom is not free. Someone paid the price and a lot of them are here,” said Vietnam and ‘Desert Storm’ veteran Randall Christian, who served in both the U.S. army and U.S. air force.

To those who would question the pride in the origin, Debra has a simple answer.

“You don’t understand the foxhole mentality. When they come back they have that same camaraderie that they want to help. I’m very proud of my ancestors, my black heritage and my confederate heritage and my bloodline. Nobody can take that from you,” she says.

Debra Christian and her family are working through the ‘Texas Veterans Commission’, to donate 120-acres of family land along interstate 20 for a location of an East Texas military cemetery.

