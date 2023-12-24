Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

East Texas family celebrates rich heritage of military service

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family celebrates their rich heritage of military service to this country, a service that started in an unexpected way.

Shiloh cemetery in White Oak.

Many veterans are buried there, a large number with the name ‘Christian’.

“All the way from the civil war. My great great uncle Adam Christian was civil war, then Calvin Christian World War One, Roger Christian World War two. And my father served Korean war and Vietnam. My brother has served in 5 theaters,” says family member Debra Christian.

In the civil war, the Christian’s families service didn’t start on the union side, but the confederate.

“Uncle Adam was taken to war with his slave master because he was promised freedom,” Debra says.

‘Adam Christian’, born a slave, was brought to East Texas by slave master ‘Gideon Christian.

In exchange for serving in the confederate army, he’d be given freedom and land.

“There were 2 confederate soldiers that did an affidavit that proved he served,” says Debra.

The land in Gregg and Upshur county still belongs to the Christian family.

Debra even wrote a book about it called ‘Slavery to Bravery’.

The initial military service sparked generations of service by the Christian family.

“We come from a family of soldiers. Freedom is not free. Someone paid the price and a lot of them are here,” said Vietnam and ‘Desert Storm’ veteran Randall Christian, who served in both the U.S. army and U.S. air force.

To those who would question the pride in the origin, Debra has a simple answer.

“You don’t understand the foxhole mentality. When they come back they have that same camaraderie that they want to help. I’m very proud of my ancestors, my black heritage and my confederate heritage and my bloodline. Nobody can take that from you,” she says.

Debra Christian and her family are working through the ‘Texas Veterans Commission’, to donate 120-acres of family land along interstate 20 for a location of an East Texas military cemetery.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Dec. 23, 2023, a man was shot dead in the 1500 block of Oakdale Street in Shreveport.
Man killed in Shreveport shooting just 2 days before Christmas
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Lorenzo Dunkentell was found guilty of the 2021 murder of LaMarcus Stewart.
Man found guilty of shooting victim 11 times, killing him in Bossier Parish back in 2021
One person was injured escaping this house fire in Greenwood, La. on Dec. 23, 2023.
1 injured in Greenwood house fire over Christmas weekend
Rain continues into Sunday
Rain arrives tonight and could be heavy at times Sunday

Latest News

East Texas family celebrates rich heritage of military service
East Texas family celebrates rich heritage of military service
Annual Lighting of the Bonfires returns for 2021 holiday season
2023 Lighting of the Bonfires rescheduled due to threat of inclement weather
On Dec. 23, 2023, a man was shot dead in the 1500 block of Oakdale Street in Shreveport.
Man killed in Shreveport shooting just 2 days before Christmas
Patrick Shaw Jr.'s deaths marks the 79th homicide in Caddo Parish and the 74th in Shreveport.
Man fatally shot in chest on Oakdale Street