An ice rink and train ride are part of one family’s lavish Christmas decorations

One family included an ice rink and amusement ride for kids as part of their Christmas decorations. (Credit: Olivia Slater via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (Gray News) - One family’s lavish Christmas decorations include an ice rink and train ride on their front lawn.

Olivia Slater posted a video of the New York home’s Christmas decorations on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the homeowner hosted a charity event and asked everyone who stopped by to see the Christmas decorations to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

They are still accepting donations through the end of the year.

