Mind Matters: Every Warrior providing mental health care packages for military personnel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every Warrior Network, a Bossier City nonprofit, is committed to helping our active-duty community. For the second consecutive year, they are helping military members who are spending Christmas at Brentwood Hospital.

“The goal is to let them know that they are cared for, loved and seen.”

The nonprofit saw firsthand, the need for additional help for those who were dealing with their mental health and spending the holidays in a treatment facility.

“We got together with Danny, and we decided ‘hey, how could we show them a little love? How can we show them that they are not forgotten? How can we show them that they matter?’” founder of Every Warrior Network Trey McGuire said.

That’s when an idea was born to create mental health packages to let them know that there is a community that cares about them.

“Last year, we sent fourteen care packages, and this year we are doing twenty, and this is actually going to be a springboard to where we are able to provide these care packages throughout the entire year,” McGuire explained.

These care packages cost about $100 each to put together. Items included are:

Journals

Art supplies

Snacks

Socks

Toiletries

Handwritten notes

Bison stuffed animal (a symbol to remind them of what they are capable of)

“We want you to remember that anytime that they are out in the wild, a herd of buffalo or bison, that anytime you see a storm approaching, you will actually see them turn and face the storm and actually run towards the storm,” McGuire said. “And therefore, they minimize their time that they are going through that storm.”

These acts of kindness have not gone unnoticed.

“To see them go and see some of this stuff, and it’s a good experience. It warms your soul. On the other end of it too, that you’re seeing someone working a program and going through this and then they have a little bit of joy because a lot of these guys and gals are digging up a lot of stuff,” Brentwood’s star program care coordinator Danny Talley said.

“If you’re not getting the help that you deserve, then the career, all that stuff doesn’t matter. Your family is what matters, your friends, they are what matters. You are what matters,” McGuire said.

