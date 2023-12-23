Getting Answers
Man killed in Shreveport shooting just 2 days before Christmas

On Dec. 23, 2023, a man was shot dead in the 1500 block of Oakdale Street in Shreveport.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after a shooting in Shreveport that happened a couple of days before Christmas.

On Dec. 23 around 1:45 a.m., officers were called out about a shooting in the 1500 block of Oakdale Street. That’s not far from the intersection of Linwood and Hollywood avenues in the city’s Caddo Heights area.

Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say based on reports from the scene, the shooter showed up at the house, and yelled at the victim to get off the porch where he was sitting before an argument began. That’s when the victim was shot once in the chest, police say.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No arrest has been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

