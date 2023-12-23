Getting Answers
Man found guilty of shooting victim 11 times, killing him in Bossier Parish back in 2021

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish jury has found a man guilty of the murder of another man back in 2021.

On Thursday, Dec. 20, 2023, after two and a half hours of deliberation, a jury in Bossier Parish returned a unanimous verdict convicting Lorenzo Dunkentell, 34, of second-degree murder in LaMarcus Stewart’s death.

Officials with the 26th Judicial District Court say back on July 8, 2021, officers with the Bossier City Police Department responded to a 911 call on Yarbrough Street. That’s where they found Stewart suffering from 11 gunshots wounds. Steward ultimately died from those wounds.

Jurors heard testimony from a detective and watched bodycam footage of the victim telling officers who shot him and what car he was driving. Officials say a witness, cell phone records, and license plate readers all placed Dunkentell in the area around the time of the shooting. Records also showed Dunkentell got a new cell phone under a fake name before driving to Dallas, where he was ultimately arrested.

“The Bossier City Police Department should be commended for their excellent work in investigating this case and delivering us a strong case to prosecute. I am proud of the diligent work by both their office and ours to bring justice to this family. Our prosecutors did an outstanding job preparing and presenting this case. We are thankful to the jurors who served this week. Our justice system doesn’t work without people willing to do their civic duty,” District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said.

Dunkentell will be sentenced by Judge Charles Smith on Feb. 20, 2024; he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

