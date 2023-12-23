Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Man displays more than 100 holiday inflatables at his home

It's a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe. (WBZ)
By WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe.

More than 100 holiday inflatables are on display at a single house in Peabody, Massachusetts.

The homeowner says he started collecting the decorations when he was just three years old.

It’s become a tradition for local families who drive by every year.

And he doesn’t waste any time taking them down, he says they will be boxed up on Dec. 26.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana has its first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 flu season.
First child flu death of season reported in Louisiana days before Christmas
Rain chances ramping up this weekend
Heavy rain likely leading up to Christmas Day
Clint Arnouville, 30, and Alan Byrd, 40, are both accused of a slew of child sex crimes,...
2 men arrested for child sex trafficking, rape in Bossier Parish
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits that help...
SNAP benefits to decrease for 130K La. families in January
3 juveniles arrested for alleged arson in south Bossier

Latest News

Lorenzo Dunkentell was found guilty of the 2021 murder of LaMarcus Stewart.
Man found guilty of shooting victim 11 times, killing him in Bossier Parish back in 2021
It's a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe. (WBZ)
Man displays more than 100 holiday inflatables at his home
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israeli strike kills 76 members in one Gaza family, rescue officials say as combat expands in south
Javeon Cox was charged with drug dealing and possession of a firearm.
Loaded guns and drugs found in baby’s crib, police say