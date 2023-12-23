Heavy rain could impact travel late tonight and Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Areas of dense fog that developed earlier this morning will gradually lift as we head into the afternoon but mostly cloudy skies will remain. Despite the cloud cover, it will be a warm and muggy day with highs nearing 70 across most of the ArkLaTex. Spotty showers will start to develop by late afternoon with areas of drizzle and mist also possible.

Later tonight, rain will become more widespread and then continue through mid-afternoon on Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, especially as we get into Sunday morning. The good news is that this system will push out quickly with rain rapidly coming to an end from west to east by late Sunday afternoon. By the time Santa makes his way into the ArkLaTex, it looks dry for most of the region.

Looking ahead to Christmas Day, we’ll see sunshine returning but it will be a breezy and much cooler day behind the front with highs generally in the mid 50s.

Much of next week looks very quiet with no major systems set to impact the region. It will stay on the cooler side with daily highs in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight temperatures will turn colder with readings most nights in the low to mid 30s and some places dipping into the 20s during the second half of the week.

Have a great Saturday!

-Matt Jones

