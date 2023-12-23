Furever Friends: Cat sisters Fiona and Ogie

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each week, KSLA features an animal who needs a fur-ever home.

Kim Freeman with Caddo Parish Animal Shelter paid KSLA a visit to introduce us to a purrfect pair of sisters, Fiona and Ogie. They are just under 6 months old. They came to the shelter as strays in August and are still looking for a home.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Remember, always adopt don’t, shop and help save a shelter pet’s life.

Click here to see all cats waiting to be adopted.

