Furever Friends: Cat sisters Fiona and Ogie

Furever Friends: Fiona and Ogie
Furever Friends: Fiona and Ogie
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each week, KSLA features an animal who needs a fur-ever home.

Kim Freeman with Caddo Parish Animal Shelter paid KSLA a visit to introduce us to a purrfect pair of sisters, Fiona and Ogie. They are just under 6 months old. They came to the shelter as strays in August and are still looking for a home.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Remember, always adopt don’t, shop and help save a shelter pet’s life.

Click here to see all cats waiting to be adopted.

