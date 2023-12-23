BBB releases list of top 12 scams of Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts are warning the public to watch out for scammers as Christmas nears and 2023 comes to an end.

According to the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana, thieves are getting more creative than ever before in their efforts to steal your money and information.

The BBB released the following list of the top 12 scams of Christmas:

Misleading social media ads : As you scroll through your social media feed, you often see products advertised. Always research before you buy. : As you scroll through your social media feed, you often see products advertised. Always research before you buy. BBB Scam Tracker receives daily reports of people paying for items that they never receive, getting charged monthly for a free trial they never signed up for, or receiving an item that is counterfeit or much different from the one advertised.

Social media gift exchanges : Each holiday season this scheme pops back up, and this year is no different. In all of these versions, participants unwittingly share their personal information, along with those of their family members and friends, and are further tricked into buying and shipping gifts or money to unknown individuals. And-- it’s an illegal pyramid scheme. Stick to buying your friends gifts from trustworthy businesses, and : Each holiday season this scheme pops back up, and this year is no different. In all of these versions, participants unwittingly share their personal information, along with those of their family members and friends, and are further tricked into buying and shipping gifts or money to unknown individuals. And-- it’s an illegal pyramid scheme. Stick to buying your friends gifts from trustworthy businesses, and check BBB.org before you buy.

Holiday apps : Apple’s App Store and Google Play list dozens of holiday-themed apps where children can video chat live with Santa, light the menorah, watch Santa feed live reindeer, track his sleigh on Christmas Eve, or relay their holiday wish lists. Review privacy policies to see what information will be collected. Be wary of free apps, as they can sometimes contain more advertising than apps that require a nominal fee. Free apps can also contain malware. Be sure to read reviews as well.

Fake texts that say you’ve been hacked : BBB receives tons of reports on : BBB receives tons of reports on Scam Tracker about fake texts and emails, many of them claiming your Amazon, Paypal, Netflix or bank account has been compromised. Victims are told there has been suspicious activity on one of their accounts, and it further urges them to take immediate action to prevent the account from being compromised. Be extra cautious about unsolicited calls, emails, and texts; contact the business directly and don’t click on any links.

Free gift cards : Nothing brings good cheer like the word “FREE.” Scammers have been known to take advantage of this weakness by sending bulk phishing emails requesting personal information to receive free gift cards. If you have received an unsolicited email with gift card offers, do not open it. Instead, mark it as spam or junk. However, if you opened the email, do not click on any links.

Temporary holiday jobs : Retailers typically hire seasonal workers to help meet the demands of holiday shoppers. Shippers and delivery services are top holiday employers this year because of the increase in online orders and the need to get most of these packages delivered before Christmas. However, job seekers need to be wary of employment scams aimed at stealing money and personal information from job applicants. Keep an eye out for opportunities that seem too good to be true.

Look-alike websites : The holiday season brings endless emails offering deals, sales, and bargains. Be wary of emails with links enclosed. Some may lead to look-alike websites created by scammers to trick people into downloading malware, making dead-end purchases, and sharing private information. If you are uncertain about the email, do not click any of the links. Instead, hover over them to see where they reroute. Go directly to the official website; you can check their listing on : The holiday season brings endless emails offering deals, sales, and bargains. Be wary of emails with links enclosed. Some may lead to look-alike websites created by scammers to trick people into downloading malware, making dead-end purchases, and sharing private information. If you are uncertain about the email, do not click any of the links. Instead, hover over them to see where they reroute. Go directly to the official website; you can check their listing on BBB.org/search to verify you have the right one.

Fake charities : The last few weeks of the year is a busy time for charitable donations. Donors are advised to look out for fraudulent charities and scammers pretending to be individuals in need. Avoid impromptu donation decisions to unfamiliar organizations. Responsible organizations will welcome a gift tomorrow as much as they do today. Verify a charity at BBB’s : The last few weeks of the year is a busy time for charitable donations. Donors are advised to look out for fraudulent charities and scammers pretending to be individuals in need. Avoid impromptu donation decisions to unfamiliar organizations. Responsible organizations will welcome a gift tomorrow as much as they do today. Verify a charity at BBB’s Give.org or on the Canada Revenue Agency website. Where possible, donate to the charity through their website and use a credit card.

Fake shipping notifications : More consumers are making purchases online, and there is also an increase in the number of notifications about shipping details from retailers and carriers. Scammers are using this new surge to send phishing emails with links enclosed that may allow unwanted access to your private information or download malware onto your device. They may also try to trick people into paying new shipping fees.

Advent calendars : This year, there seem to be more advent calendars for sale than ever. In past years, BBB received reports to Scam Tracker about : This year, there seem to be more advent calendars for sale than ever. In past years, BBB received reports to Scam Tracker about advent calendar ads on social media not delivering as promised . Some were not received, and others received inferior products or incomplete orders. Consumers should research before they buy, read reviews and look up the company on BBB.org before purchasing.

Top holiday wish list items : Low-priced luxury goods, jewelry, designer clothing, and electronics are almost always cheap counterfeits and knockoffs. The same applies to popular toys. This year, Barbie and Ken, Bitzee, and Paw Patrol headphones are some of the items in high demand. Be very cautious when considering purchasing popular toys from resellers on Facebook Marketplace and other platforms.

Puppy scams: Many families may be considering adding a furry friend to their household this year. However, be on the lookout for scams. Many would-be pet owners turn to the internet to find their future cat or dog, but experts say a shocking 80% of sponsored pet advertisements may be fake. Be sure to see the pet in person before making a purchase. And remember, a dog is a 15 year commitment, not just a Christmas gift.

