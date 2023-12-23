Getting Answers
1 injured in Greenwood house fire over Christmas weekend

One person was injured escaping this house fire in Greenwood, La. on Dec. 23, 2023.
One person was injured escaping this house fire in Greenwood, La. on Dec. 23, 2023.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured in a house fire in Caddo Parish just a couple of days before Christmas.

Early Saturday (Dec. 23) morning around 1 a.m., crews with Caddo Fire District 3 responded to a house fire at an undisclosed location in the parish. The Signal 51 Group also responded. A single-family home was badly damaged by the fire.

One person was injured escaping this house fire in Greenwood, La. on Dec. 23, 2023.
One person was injured escaping this house fire in Greenwood, La. on Dec. 23, 2023.

Officials say one person sustained minor injuries while escaping and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information is currently available.

