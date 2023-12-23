1 injured in Greenwood house fire over Christmas weekend
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured in a house fire in Caddo Parish just a couple of days before Christmas.
Early Saturday (Dec. 23) morning around 1 a.m., crews with Caddo Fire District 3 responded to a house fire at an undisclosed location in the parish. The Signal 51 Group also responded. A single-family home was badly damaged by the fire.
Officials say one person sustained minor injuries while escaping and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No other information is currently available.
