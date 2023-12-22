Wake Village mayor, police bless multiple families during annual food drive

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Wake Village, Texas Mayor Cheryl Collum and other volunteers worked with the Wake Village Police Department Thursday, Dec. 21 distributing food boxes to residents in need in their community.

“We are going to bless a lot of people today,” said Collum. “We have 27 families we are going to bless with some food and a case of water.”

The Wake Village Police Department has sponsored this food drive for the past six years. Detective Chris Cobb says they began receiving community donations for this event just after the Thanksgiving holiday. He says this is one way they can show residents that the police do care.

“We work very close with people of the community. We need their help in solving crime and they request our help a lot, so we have to work together a lot and we want those people in the community who need help to feel free to come and talk to us at any time,” Cobb said.

Cobb says schools in the area provided the police department with names of families in need. He says this event benefits not only those receiving the boxes, but those making it possible.

“I think it is really good. It helps a lot of us who are not able to buy a lot of groceries with the prices of food going up, stamps going down,” said one resident.

“Oh, it’s wonderful and I am so grateful and thankful for everybody and all they have done for us,” said Barbara Cunningham, another resident who received a box of food.

