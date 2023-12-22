Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Wake Village mayor, police bless multiple families during annual food drive

“We are going to bless a lot of people today,” said Wake Village, Texas Mayor Cheryl Collum.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Wake Village, Texas Mayor Cheryl Collum and other volunteers worked with the Wake Village Police Department Thursday, Dec. 21 distributing food boxes to residents in need in their community.

“We are going to bless a lot of people today,” said Collum. “We have 27 families we are going to bless with some food and a case of water.”

The Wake Village Police Department has sponsored this food drive for the past six years. Detective Chris Cobb says they began receiving community donations for this event just after the Thanksgiving holiday. He says this is one way they can show residents that the police do care.

“We work very close with people of the community. We need their help in solving crime and they request our help a lot, so we have to work together a lot and we want those people in the community who need help to feel free to come and talk to us at any time,” Cobb said.

Cobb says schools in the area provided the police department with names of families in need. He says this event benefits not only those receiving the boxes, but those making it possible.

“I think it is really good. It helps a lot of us who are not able to buy a lot of groceries with the prices of food going up, stamps going down,” said one resident.

“Oh, it’s wonderful and I am so grateful and thankful for everybody and all they have done for us,” said Barbara Cunningham, another resident who received a box of food.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot
Circle K
Circle K is offering discounts on gas and food in Louisiana
Umar Ali, Ayesha Ali, Zainab Ali Nazia Ali, vehicle
Missing Princeton children found safe, mother arrested, Amber alert canceled
Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
Multipack announces its plans to establish a facility in Shreveport.
National beverage manufacturer announces new facility in Shreveport

Latest News

DOTD bans 18-wheelers from I-20 construction zone
DOTD bans 18-wheelers from I-20 construction zone
The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m.
Vehicle, school bus involved in collision in Texarkana
Here are some last-minute ideas for stocking stuffers for kids
Here are some last-minute ideas for stocking stuffers for kids
School bus and vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana, Ark.
School bus and vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana, Ark.