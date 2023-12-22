Getting Answers
Tips from a dietitian to keep in mind while eating during the holiday season

4 tips from a dietitian to keep in mind while eating during the holiday season
4 tips from a dietitian to keep in mind while eating during the holiday season
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The holiday season is full of traditions, including get-togethers, festivities, and lots of food.

On Friday, Dec. 22, KSLA was joined live by Shelly Marie Redmond, a registered dietitian. She talked about healthy eating hacks to use during the holidays to when the new year arrives, you won’t be fearing the scale.

Redmond talked about why it’s crucial to drink water before and after meals, eating treats in moderation, and other tips to holiday-proof our eating habits.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

The dietitian talked about why it's crucial to drink water before and after meals, eating treats in moderation and other tips to holiday-proof our eating habits.

