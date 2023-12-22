Getting Answers
SPAR presents Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Writing and Art Contest for Caddo students


FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.(Gray)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Arklatex Today) - Let your artistic side shine, and celebrate Dr. MLK Jr.’s legacy with this contest.

On Dec. 20, Shreveport’s SPAR Recreation announced the Dr. M.LK Jr. Writing and Art Contest. Students across Caddo parish are invited to write essays, poetry, or create a poster design inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. and his historical legacy for educational purposes.

“Embrace the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through the power of your creativity. This city-wide contest invites you to express your thoughts, feelings, and reflections on his incredible impact on our world,” says SPAR in its announcement.

Contest entry forms can be picked up at any SPAR community center.

The deadline to enter is Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

For more information about the contest, email Shalon.Lewis@Shreveportla.gov or call 318-525-5665.

