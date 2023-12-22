Getting Answers
Simple Church collecting outerwear for KSLA's annual Coats for Kids drive

Simple Church collecting outerwear for Coats for Kids drive
Simple Church collecting outerwear for Coats for Kids drive
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s annual Coats for Kids drive, sponsored by Porter’s Cleaners and Ashley Ridge Optical, is ongoing through Jan. 5, and there’s a dire need for donations.

The Simple Church in Shreveport is challenging people to donate. On Friday, Dec. 22, KSLA was joined live by Robyn Horton with The Simple Church. She talked about how they’re helping kids this Christmas.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

The Simple Church in Shreveport is challenging people to donate to KSLA’s annual Coats for Kids drive.

