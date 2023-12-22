Shreveport bond proposal committee presents final report to city council

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After four months and 18 meetings, the bond proposal committee presented their final report on Friday, Dec. 22.

Since its formation in August, Shreveport Capital Improvements Committee had been meeting consistently amongst themselves and with department leaders to evaluate which of the city’s needs they could tackle in a bond issue.

As a part of this process, the committee held four public meetings in north, south, east and west Shreveport to hear feedback of what issues the public wanted addressed.

“We got really good information that helped us begin to go back and prioritize some of the different things that we heard, and it gave us some different streets to later go and visit when we did our bus tour on a Saturday,” committee chairman Larry Clark said.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, Clark presented the committee’s final report and recommendations to the Shreveport City Council, which included $125.1 million for streets and drainage, $82 million for water and sewage and $49.3 million for police, fire and Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR).

Clark notes that this is not the administration’s proposal and that the committee, comprised of representatives from different city council districts and appointees from the mayor, own their recommendations.

“We put forward what we believe represents a strong necessary package for the city of Shreveport,” Clark said.

Now, the bond issue’s fate is in the city council’s hands as they will meet with Mayor Tom Arceneaux to decide if the bond proposal will be put on an upcoming ballot.

“They have obviously strong input from the committee, but it’s also important to know that council members know their districts. Council members may have some disagreements or better suggestions about how the bond package might be put together,” Arceneaux said.

The decision could come sooner than expected.

“The city council will have to make a decision early in 2024 as to whether they are going to go forward to request a process with the state to be put on before the voters late spring,” Clark said.

He told KSLA that there has not been a comprehensive bond issue passed in the city since 2011 and that there is a dire need for one to pass.

