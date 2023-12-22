Recycle your Christmas tree & build homes for Bossier fish
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Did you know you can recycle your Christmas tree?
The nonprofit, Keep Bossier Beautiful, is on a mission to put live-cut trees to use! The organization’s mission is to end litter, protect the environment and beautify the community. This year, they are collecting Christmas trees to help build fish habitats in Bossier lakes.
They will accept the trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2 at several locations.
DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
- Brownlee Park - In roped off area to the right of the open field
- Parks Road Boat Launch - To the left of the ramp
- South Bossier Park - Drive to football fields, turn right, leave by flag pole
- Tall Timbers - In gravel parking lot on right
KBB asks that you remove all lights, tinsel and ornaments from the trees. Unfortunately, artificial trees can’t be recycled.
