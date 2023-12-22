Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Recycle your Christmas tree & build homes for Bossier fish

(Tim Sanders)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Did you know you can recycle your Christmas tree?

The nonprofit, Keep Bossier Beautiful, is on a mission to put live-cut trees to use! The organization’s mission is to end litter, protect the environment and beautify the community. This year, they are collecting Christmas trees to help build fish habitats in Bossier lakes.

They will accept the trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2 at several locations.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

  • Brownlee Park - In roped off area to the right of the open field
  • Parks Road Boat Launch - To the left of the ramp
  • South Bossier Park - Drive to football fields, turn right, leave by flag pole
  • Tall Timbers - In gravel parking lot on right

KBB asks that you remove all lights, tinsel and ornaments from the trees. Unfortunately, artificial trees can’t be recycled.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Shreveport, La.
Amazon now hiring for some positions at one of its Shreveport facilities
Multipack announces its plans to establish a facility in Shreveport.
National beverage manufacturer announces new facility in Shreveport
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits that help...
SNAP benefits to decrease for 130K La. families in January
Officers could be seen cordoning off an area with tape and about nine police units and two...
Shreveport officers involved in tasing death of man at AC Steere Park identified
Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during...
SPAR presents Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Writing and Art Contest for Caddo students
KSLA Salutes: Brigadier General Larry Dilda
KSLA SALUTES: Brigadier General Larry Dilda
Doxology Market is located in one of Benton's most historic buildings and has gifts for...
Last-minute stocking stuffers for adults
Wake Village police hold holiday giveaway
Wake Village mayor, police bless multiple families during annual food drive