Rain will dampen part of the Christmas weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker is still expected to arrive over the Christmas holiday weekend. Sunday is looking like the main rainy day, but some showers will be possible Friday and Saturday too. Christmas Day continues to look dry. Temperatures through the long weekend will remain above average for this time of year.

For the rest of tonight we’ll see thickening clouds. Some spots of light rain or showers will be possible. Temperatures will only dip into the low 50s.

We’ll start off Friday with gray skies and some spotty areas of light rain. By afternoon some breaks in the clouds are possible with only a slim rain chance. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday will bring mostly cloudy conditions with some peeks of sunshine at times. A few showers are possible, but rain will be limited in coverage. Temperatures stay pleasant with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Rain will increase and become more widespread Saturday night and into Sunday. Some heavier downpours are possible through Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon the rain will begin to taper off and conditions are trending dry in time for Santa Claus to arrive in the ArkLaTex Sunday night. Temperatures Sunday will remain mild despite the wet weather with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Total rain amounts will range from around 2 inches+ across east Texas and southwest Arkansas to about an inch or so for most of northwest Louisiana.

Christmas Day is looking dry with sunshine returning. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid 60s.

The rest of the week brings a cool down, but also calm conditions. Afternoon highs will run mostly in the 50s to near 60 with colder mornings in the 30s returning.

Have a good night!

--Jeff

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.