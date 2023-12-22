Getting Answers
Louisiana Tech alum Cheryl Ford receives nomination for entry into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Ford is the daughter of NBA legend and current Hall-of-Fame member, Karl Malone
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a career that spanned seven seasons and resulted in three WNBA Championships, four All-Star Game appearances, among various , Cheryl Ford is one step closer to having an eternal home in Springfield, Massachusetts.

In news broken on her social media account, Ford has been nominated for entry into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

WNBA legend Cheryl Ford is one step closer to entering the Hall of Fame
WNBA legend Cheryl Ford is one step closer to entering the Hall of Fame(KSLA)

From 2003-09, all with the Detroit Shock, Ford averaged 10.9 points per game along with, 9.7 rebounds and ended her career with a 45.7 field goal percentage. In 2003, the Summerfield High School alum won the WNBA Rookie of the Year. Four years later, Ford received the All-Star Game’s Most Valuable Player award.

Ford is the daughter of fellow Louisiana Tech legend, and NBA All-Star, Karl Malone.

Enshrinement is set for Saturday, August 17 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

