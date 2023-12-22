Getting Answers
Last-minute stocking stuffers for adults

Doxology Market is located in one of Benton's most historic buildings and has gifts for everyone on your list!(Doxology Market)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Christmas is five days away. And if you haven’t checked everyone off your list yet, don’t worry. You still have some time.

On Thursday (Dec. 21), KSLA was joined live by Jamie Beverage, owner of Doxology Market in Benton. The market is housed in one of the city’s most historic buildings (111 Fifth St.) and has a gift for everyone.

Beverage talked about what kind of items the store sells, gift ideas for men, holiday shopping hours this week and what some of their most popular items are right now.

