KSLA SALUTES: Brigadier General Larry Dilda

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Before he retired from service in 1991, Stancil L. “Larry” Dilda Jr. earned the title of brigadier general.

Known for his festive caps and love of everything farming and 4-H, Dilda moved to Bossier City after retirement to be closer to his son Mike.

Dilda had quite the career with the Air Force in the field of communications computer systems, but it all started because he wanted to fly. He completed pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base then went on to communications-electronic school through several more bases in the next few years.

Dilda saw his career hit a fast track by the time he reached his station in Thailand.

“The one-star generals decided that ‘oh, okay, you’re now going to go to a major, and you’re going to be commander,” Dilda said.

As he continued to climb the ranks, he acquired some notable achievements along the way: the Defense Superior Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, four bronze stars and the Legion of Merit were a few of those accomplishments.

By 1983, Dilda was acting as vice commander at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, leading strategic communications. He was promoted to brigadier general on Aug. 1, 1988.

After almost 30 years of service, Dilda retired in August of 1991.

