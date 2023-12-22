Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Here are some last-minute ideas for stocking stuffers for kids

Here are some last-minute ideas for stocking stuffers for kids
Here are some last-minute ideas for stocking stuffers for kids
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re still looking for last-minute stocking stuffers for the kids, Learning Express Toys & Gifts of Shreveport has some great options.

On Thursday (Dec. 21), KSLA was joined live by Sarah Toups, owner of Learning Express Toys. She talked about what options they have for those shopping on a budget and which toys have been the most popular this year.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot
Circle K
Circle K is offering discounts on gas and food in Louisiana
Umar Ali, Ayesha Ali, Zainab Ali Nazia Ali, vehicle
Missing Princeton children found safe, mother arrested, Amber alert canceled
Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
Multipack announces its plans to establish a facility in Shreveport.
National beverage manufacturer announces new facility in Shreveport

Latest News

Senior Focus: Gift ideas for the senior citizens in your life
Senior Focus: Christmas gift ideas for the senior citizens in your life
Here are some last-minute ideas for stocking stuffers for kids
Here are some last-minute ideas for stocking stuffers for kids
Senior Focus: Gift ideas for the senior citizens in your life
Senior Focus: Gift ideas for the senior citizens in your life
KSLA Salutes: Brigadier General Larry Dilda
Brigadier General Larry Dilda