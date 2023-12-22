Heavy rain likely leading up to Christmas Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll start off today with gray skies and some spotty areas of light rain. By afternoon some breaks in the clouds are possible with only a slim rain chance. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday will bring mostly cloudy conditions with some peeks of sunshine at times. A few showers are possible, but rain will be limited in coverage. Temperatures stay pleasant with afternoon highs well above average in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain will increase and become more widespread Saturday night and into Sunday. Some heavier downpours are possible through Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon the rain will begin to taper off and conditions are trending dry in time for Santa Claus to arrive in the ArkLaTex Sunday night. Temperatures Sunday will remain mild despite the wet weather with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Total rain amounts will range from around 2 inches+ across east Texas and southwest Arkansas to about an inch or so for most of northwest Louisiana.

Christmas Day is looking dry but breezy and much cooler behind the front with highs mostly in the upper 50s.

The rest of next week looks cool but also very quiet. Afternoon highs will run mostly in the 50s to near 60 with colder mornings in the 30s returning.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

