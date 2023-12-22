Getting Answers
Future Ark-La-Tex basketball stars work on Dynamic Drills during Holiday break

Dynamic Drills camps are hosted by veteran coach, Dr. Cedric Ellis
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “It teaches you how to work with others, and it makes you kinder to other people and more approachable,” says Alaria Stone.

At a basketball camp, these young athletes are learning more than different skills of the game. But, in life too.”

“A lot of these kids, they don’t just play basketball. They participate in other sports, such as soccer,” says Dr. Cedric Ellis, former Centenary basketball star and veteran coach. “Orchestra, band, whatever they choose to do, we try to coach them up to make sure they’re doing the right thing at all times.”

“I’ve worked on my shooting, and how to dribble a little better,” says Stone.

Dr. Ellis welcomes dozens of hoopsters of tomorrow and recruited some former players to assist.

“It’s really just a blessing,” says LaMonica Plater, former Woodlawn Leadership Academy and Grambling basketball star. “To be able to give back to the community. In a way, just coming out to talk to the little kids, help the kids out. I can see myself as one of those little girls as going to those different camps, when I was younger. So, I’m really happy to be a part of it.”

At Dynamic Drills, there’s no requirement to be an actual all-star.

“We’re trying to coach them up,” says Dr. Ellis. “This is a new generation where we just kind of fill them in. Start them young. Teach them the basic fundamentals.”

