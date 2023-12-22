FOODIE FRIDAY: Urban Verde’s organic juices, smoothies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Urban Verde tent has made appearances at a number of local events, including farmers market, and even at Barksdale Air Force Base.

For this week’s Foodie Friday, KSLA is highlighting the juice and smoothie bar that promotes wellness and sustainability by using raw, organic juices. On Friday, Dec. 22, KSLA was joined live by the owner, Randy Roberson.

He talked about what inspired him to start the business, the benefits of organic, raw juice, what goes into making a bottle, and where people can buy the juices and smoothies.

