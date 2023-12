LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on-scene in Longview where the driver of a Corvette landed upside-down in a driveway in the 1800 block of Blue Ridge Parkway.

The driver of a Corvette crashed upside-down in a Longview driveway. (KLTV)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.