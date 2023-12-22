Christmas events happening the weekend of Dec. 22

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each Friday, KSLA highlights fun things to do over the weekend in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

UGLY SWEATER CHRISTMAS PARTY

Sweet Caroline’s Dueling Piano Bar (630 Boardwalk Blvd. in Bossier City) is now open at the Louisiana Boardwalk, and on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., the bar is hosting an ugly Christmas sweater party. Prizes will be awarded for the “best” ugly sweater. At the bar, multiple musicians rotate playing on two grand pianos singing song requests from the audience.

Sweet Caroline's Dueling Piano Bar is hosting an ugly sweater party Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. (Sweet Caroline's Dueling Piano Bar)

STAGE CENTER’S A CHRISTMAS STORY

There are multiple performances of A Christmas Story to catch this weekend at Marjorie Lyons Playhouse (2700 Woodlawn Ave.) at Centenary College.

SHOWTIMES:

Friday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24, 2 p.m.

There are multiple showings of "A Christmas Story" at Centenary College during Christmas weekend. (Centenary College)

MARK NORMAND: YA DON’T SAY TOUR!

Comedian, Mark Normand, who has appeared on several late night shows, Comedy Central, and has a special on Netflix, will have his final show of 2023 at The Strand on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. Click here to buy tickets online.

Comedian, Mark Normand, will be at The Strand in downtown Shreveport Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 for his final show of the year. (Mark Normand)

THE GRINCH - CHRISTMAS BRUNCH

On Saturday, Dec. 23, the Robinson Film Center is hosting a Christmas brunch at 10:30 a.m. The brunch will be followed by a screening of The Grinch at 12 p.m. The movie will be shown again at 2:30 p.m.

The Robinson Film Center in downtown Shreveport will have a couple of showings of "The Grinch" on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (Robinson Film Center)

