Christmas events happening the weekend of Dec. 22
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each Friday, KSLA highlights fun things to do over the weekend in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
On Friday, Dec. 22, KSLA was joined live by Paul Savage with Shreveport Secrets. He highlighted the following events going on this weekend:
Sweet Caroline’s Dueling Piano Bar (630 Boardwalk Blvd. in Bossier City) is now open at the Louisiana Boardwalk, and on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., the bar is hosting an ugly Christmas sweater party. Prizes will be awarded for the “best” ugly sweater. At the bar, multiple musicians rotate playing on two grand pianos singing song requests from the audience.
STAGE CENTER’S A CHRISTMAS STORY
There are multiple performances of A Christmas Story to catch this weekend at Marjorie Lyons Playhouse (2700 Woodlawn Ave.) at Centenary College.
SHOWTIMES:
- Friday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 23, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 24, 2 p.m.
MARK NORMAND: YA DON’T SAY TOUR!
Comedian, Mark Normand, who has appeared on several late night shows, Comedy Central, and has a special on Netflix, will have his final show of 2023 at The Strand on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. Click here to buy tickets online.
On Saturday, Dec. 23, the Robinson Film Center is hosting a Christmas brunch at 10:30 a.m. The brunch will be followed by a screening of The Grinch at 12 p.m. The movie will be shown again at 2:30 p.m.
