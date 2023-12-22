Getting Answers
Caddo School Board candidate files lawsuit against previous seat-holder, current candidate

Caddo Parish School Board
Caddo Parish School Board
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Candidate for the Caddo Parish School Board, Darrin Dixon, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, Dec. 21, challenging the candidacy of Barbara Smith-Iverson.

Smith-Iverson was removed as the representative for District 7 in June by a Caddo judge. Court papers showed she used a Greenwood Road address to qualify for November 2022’s election. However, the person who brought that lawsuit to court said Smith-Iverson had been living in a Bossier City apartment since June of 2021, using the name Barbara Burrell.

Dixon has been filling in for the District 7 seat since Smith-Iverson was removed. The election to officially fill that seat is set for March 2024.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, both Dixon and Smith-Iverson have qualified. Dixon’s lawsuit says, “By virtue of the court’s ruling in June 2023 (six months ago) that defendant, Barbara Smith-Iverson, was not a resident of Caddo Parish, she cannot possibly meet the qualifications of LSA RS 17:52 requiring that she be a resident of Caddo Parish for one year prior to qualification in December 2023.”

Dixon claims that she doesn’t live at the address she listed on her filing forms, and that she’s not qualified to be a candidate because the vacancy was created from her removal from office.

The lawsuit, filed by Dixon and Linda Rasberry Smith, asks that the case be heard within four days from filing and with no trial.

The decision came down Thursday, June 29. Smith-Iverson has five days to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

