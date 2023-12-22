Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

3 juveniles arrested for alleged arson in south Bossier

BSO has issued a warrant for a 4th juvenile
(Des G/500px/Getty Images via Canva)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two barns were reportedly set on fire, resulting in over $60,000 in damage.

On Dec. 22, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office (BSO) arrested three juveniles for their alleged involvement in the arson of two barns full of hay in south Bossier.

The first incident happened on Dec. 16, BSO deputies received a report of a barn that had been set on fire in south Bossier parish.

While investigating the incident, deputies received another report of a second barn that had been set on fire on Dec. 18. Both events happened on the same property.

BSO Investigators say they were able to identify four juvenile suspects using surveillance footage.

Three of the four juveniles have been arrested and charged with alleged simple arson. A warrant was issued for the fourth.

Both barns contained approximately 160 bales of hay. Evidence shows the fires were started by someone lighting the hay bales on fire.

The estimated cost of the loss as a result of the fire is over $60,000.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Shreveport, La.
Amazon now hiring for some positions at one of its Shreveport facilities
Multipack announces its plans to establish a facility in Shreveport.
National beverage manufacturer announces new facility in Shreveport
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits that help...
SNAP benefits to decrease for 130K La. families in January
Officers could be seen cordoning off an area with tape and about nine police units and two...
Shreveport officers involved in tasing death of man at AC Steere Park identified
Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot

Latest News

Caddo Parish School Board
Caddo School Board candidate files lawsuit against previous seat-holder, current candidate
Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead; preliminary autopsy results released
Recycle your Christmas tree & build homes for Bossier fish
Shreveport mayor declines state of emergency declaration
Mayor of Shreveport declines to declare state of emergency over gun violence in city