3 juveniles arrested for alleged arson in south Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two barns were reportedly set on fire, resulting in over $60,000 in damage.

On Dec. 22, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office (BSO) arrested three juveniles for their alleged involvement in the arson of two barns full of hay in south Bossier.

The first incident happened on Dec. 16, BSO deputies received a report of a barn that had been set on fire in south Bossier parish.

While investigating the incident, deputies received another report of a second barn that had been set on fire on Dec. 18. Both events happened on the same property.

BSO Investigators say they were able to identify four juvenile suspects using surveillance footage.

Three of the four juveniles have been arrested and charged with alleged simple arson. A warrant was issued for the fourth.

Both barns contained approximately 160 bales of hay. Evidence shows the fires were started by someone lighting the hay bales on fire.

The estimated cost of the loss as a result of the fire is over $60,000.

