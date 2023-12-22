Getting Answers
2 men arrested for child sex trafficking, rape in Bossier Parish

Clint Arnouville, 30, and Alan Byrd, 40, are both accused of a slew of child sex crimes,...
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two men have been arrested for a slew of sex crimes involving children and animals.

Back in November, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a man named Clint Arnouville, 30, of Bossier City. The investigation started after the mother of one of the juvenile victims came forward accusing Arnouville of rape. Following an extensive investigation, Arnouville was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Indecent behavior with juveniles (4 counts)
  • First-degree rape of a child under age 13
  • Sexual abuse of an animal
  • Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile (2 counts)
  • Pornography involving juveniles (77 counts)

Arnouville was booked into Bossier Max, where his bond was set at nearly $3 million ($2,845,000).

While further investigating Arnouville, detectives learned of another person reportedly involved in the case. Alan Byrd, 40, of Lafayette, was identified as a suspect. In mid-December, detectives went to Lafayette to search for Byrd. A search warrant was executed as his home, where detectives reportedly found a cell phone believed to have been used by Byrd to transfer child porn images to Arnouville. Byrd was subsequently arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking of children for sexual purposes
  • First-degree rape of a child under age 13
  • Computer-aided solicitation of a minor

Byrd was booked into Bossier Max due to housing issues at the Lafayette Parish Jail, officials say. His bond was set at $2,350,000.

After Byrd’s arrest, Arnouville was also charged with trafficking of children for sexual purposes. His bond on that charge was set at $500,000.

Officials with BPSO say both men could still face more charges.

