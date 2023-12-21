Geya and Friends Christmas Festival to be held Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 in Riverview Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This Christmas weekend, the community is celebrating the magic and spirit of the holiday with a special festival.

On Wednesday (Dec. 20), KSLA was joined live by Dorian Ford, president of Giving Education Your All (GEYA). The organization is hosting its fifth annual Shreveport Family Christmas Festival on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. It’ll be held at Riverview Park from 3 to 7 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $15 each.

GEYA is hosting its 5th Annual Shreveport Family Christmas Festival Dec. 22 and 23, 2023. (GEYA)

The festival will feature a number of activities for families, including a gingerbread house contest, pictures with the Grinch, giveaways, a gumbo cookoff, a Christmas movie and more.

