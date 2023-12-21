Geya and Friends Christmas Festival to be held Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 in Riverview Park
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This Christmas weekend, the community is celebrating the magic and spirit of the holiday with a special festival.
On Wednesday (Dec. 20), KSLA was joined live by Dorian Ford, president of Giving Education Your All (GEYA). The organization is hosting its fifth annual Shreveport Family Christmas Festival on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. It’ll be held at Riverview Park from 3 to 7 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $15 each.
The festival will feature a number of activities for families, including a gingerbread house contest, pictures with the Grinch, giveaways, a gumbo cookoff, a Christmas movie and more.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:
MORE LIVE INTERVIEWS FROM THE KSLA CAFÉ
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.