Geya and Friends Christmas Festival to be held Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 in Riverview Park

GEYA is hosting its 5th Annual Shreveport Family Christmas Festival Dec. 22 and 23, 2023.
GEYA is hosting its 5th Annual Shreveport Family Christmas Festival Dec. 22 and 23, 2023.(GEYA)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This Christmas weekend, the community is celebrating the magic and spirit of the holiday with a special festival.

On Wednesday (Dec. 20), KSLA was joined live by Dorian Ford, president of Giving Education Your All (GEYA). The organization is hosting its fifth annual Shreveport Family Christmas Festival on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. It’ll be held at Riverview Park from 3 to 7 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $15 each.

GEYA is hosting its 5th Annual Shreveport Family Christmas Festival Dec. 22 and 23, 2023.
GEYA is hosting its 5th Annual Shreveport Family Christmas Festival Dec. 22 and 23, 2023.(GEYA)
The family-oriented Christmas festival will be held Dec. 22-23, 2023.
The family-oriented Christmas festival will be held Dec. 22-23, 2023.(GEYA)

The festival will feature a number of activities for families, including a gingerbread house contest, pictures with the Grinch, giveaways, a gumbo cookoff, a Christmas movie and more.

GEYA is hosting its 5th Annual Shreveport Family Christmas Festival Dec. 22 and 23, 2023.
GEYA is hosting its 5th Annual Shreveport Family Christmas Festival Dec. 22 and 23, 2023.(GEYA)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

MORE LIVE INTERVIEWS FROM THE KSLA CAFÉ

