Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Work begins on new Jimmie Davis Bridge

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Work on the five-year project to replace the Jimmie Davis Bridge is underway.

Evidence of the $361 million construction project is the large crane you’ve probably seen if you’ve recently driven over the span that connects Shreveport and Bossier City.

A large crane stands as evidence of the start of work on a five-year, $361 million...
A large crane stands as evidence of the start of work on a five-year, $361 million construction project to replace the existing Jimmie Davis Bridge that connects Shreveport and Bossier City.(Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)

“This is a major crossing for the Red River, and it is a big project for the state of Louisiana to do,” state Sen. Barrow Peacock said. “And now we see a crane out here. We see a project. The contract has been signed.”

The new bridge is being erected near the existing span. Once the new bridge opens, the current one will be converted into a linear park with easy access to walk, run or bike across the structure.

“There is a need for a new Jimmie Davis Bridge with four lanes, shoulders with lights, something that is safe for our citizens and something we can be proud of,” Peacock said.

The project has been in the planning phase for several years.

“We need to understand that something like this does take time,” Peacock said. “And when it’s all done, it’s going to be done right and something we’re proud of, with shoulders.

“That is one thing that the citizens have said. At night, it’s scary to cross at night. ... It will be a new bridge with everything you expect in a new bridge.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
A small single engine plane crashed near the Texarkana Regional Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. Two...
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport
A 66-year-old woman from Texarkana was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Texarkana, Texas near...
Texarkana woman killed in wreck involving 3 cars
Man shot on Illinois Avenue
Man shot while walking on Illinois Avenue
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

What weather, gas prices to expect for holiday travel
Holiday travel forecast for end of 2023
Holiday travel forecast for end of 2023
“This is a major crossing for the Red River, and it is a big project for the state of...
Jimmie Davis Bridge to be revamped by 2028
Construction begins on new Jimmie Davis Bridge