Work begins on new Jimmie Davis Bridge

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Work on the five-year project to replace the Jimmie Davis Bridge is underway.

Evidence of the $361 million construction project is the large crane you’ve probably seen if you’ve recently driven over the span that connects Shreveport and Bossier City.

A large crane stands as evidence of the start of work on a five-year, $361 million construction project to replace the existing Jimmie Davis Bridge that connects Shreveport and Bossier City. (Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)

“This is a major crossing for the Red River, and it is a big project for the state of Louisiana to do,” state Sen. Barrow Peacock said. “And now we see a crane out here. We see a project. The contract has been signed.”

The new bridge is being erected near the existing span. Once the new bridge opens, the current one will be converted into a linear park with easy access to walk, run or bike across the structure.

“There is a need for a new Jimmie Davis Bridge with four lanes, shoulders with lights, something that is safe for our citizens and something we can be proud of,” Peacock said.

The project has been in the planning phase for several years.

“We need to understand that something like this does take time,” Peacock said. “And when it’s all done, it’s going to be done right and something we’re proud of, with shoulders.

“That is one thing that the citizens have said. At night, it’s scary to cross at night. ... It will be a new bridge with everything you expect in a new bridge.”

