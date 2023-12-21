Vehicle, school bus involved in collision in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck in Texarkana, Ark. Thursday afternoon (Dec. 21).

Around 4:30 p.m., a vehicle and a school bus carrying 20 kids were involved in a crash on Jefferson Avenue. According to law enforcement, none of the children were injured. At least two adults were hurt and taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. (KSLA)

Texarkana police are investigating the cause of the crash.

