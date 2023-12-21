Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Vehicle, school bus involved in collision in Texarkana

The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m.
The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble and Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck in Texarkana, Ark. Thursday afternoon (Dec. 21).

Around 4:30 p.m., a vehicle and a school bus carrying 20 kids were involved in a crash on Jefferson Avenue. According to law enforcement, none of the children were injured. At least two adults were hurt and taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m.
The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m.(KSLA)

Texarkana police are investigating the cause of the crash.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot
Circle K
Circle K is offering discounts on gas and food in Louisiana
Umar Ali, Ayesha Ali, Zainab Ali Nazia Ali, vehicle
Missing Princeton children found safe, mother arrested, Amber alert canceled
Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
Multipack announces its plans to establish a facility in Shreveport.
National beverage manufacturer announces new facility in Shreveport

Latest News

DOTD bans 18-wheelers from I-20 construction zone
DOTD bans 18-wheelers from I-20 construction zone
Senior Focus: Gift ideas for the senior citizens in your life
Senior Focus: Christmas gift ideas for the senior citizens in your life
Governor John Bel Edwards is closing out 2023 with a total of 57 pardons made from October...
Governor Edwards pardons 57 inmates from October through December
A new Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Shreveport, La.
Amazon now hiring for some positions at one of its Shreveport facilities