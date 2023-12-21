Getting Answers
Teen who escaped custody in Baton Rouge, accused of armed robbery in Shreveport to face trial as adult

Jordan Cannon accused in multiple crimes involving guns
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A teenager in Caddo Parish will now be tried as an adult in an armed robbery case after escaping from a juvenile detention center in Baton Rouge.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Jordan Cannon, 17, will be tried as an adult. Judge Donald Hathaway set Cannon’s bond at $1 million.

The DA’s office says back on Oct. 2, Cannon and another person were in a car with the victim when they allegedly pulled out handguns and robbed the victim of his AK-47 rifle. This happened in the 6800 block of Rasberry Lane in Shreveport.

During a continued custody hearing held Dec. 18 in Caddo Juvenile Court, the judge considered the above armed robbery charge, as well as an attempted armed robbery charge and others.

The DA’s office says the attempted armed robbery happened after the incident on Rasberry Lane on Nov. 28. Four people, including Cannon, reportedly approached a stopped car at an intersection in Hosston and pointed a gun at the 63 year-old victim. The victim was able to drive away unharmed.

This happened while Cannon was an escapee from the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice. He escaped from a facility in Baton Rouge on Aug. 10, the DA says. While Cannon was on the run, he reportedly committed other crimes as well, all with guns involved, the DA says. However, those crimes will be prosecuted in juvenile court.

The DA’s office says Cannon’s case marks the 22nd juvenile proceeding to be moved to adult court by their office this year.

