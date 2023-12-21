Getting Answers
Stars take on the Canucks following Duchene's 2-goal performance

The Dallas Stars host the Vancouver Canucks after Matt Duchene's two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Stars' 4-3 overtime win
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (18-8-4, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Vancouver Canucks after Matt Duchene scored two goals in the Stars' 4-3 overtime win over the Seattle Kraken.

Dallas is 9-5-1 at home and 18-8-4 overall. The Stars rank sixth in league play with 105 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Vancouver has a 22-9-2 record overall and a 10-6-1 record in road games. The Canucks have a 7-2-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Canucks won 2-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Marchment has scored 10 goals with 11 assists for the Stars. Thomas Harley has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

J.T. Miller has 15 goals and 30 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Canucks: Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Carson Soucy: out (foot), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

