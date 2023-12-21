Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Some Ark-La-Tex athletes sign-off to college

Wednesday served as Early National Signing Day
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Before the main course, there’s always an appetizer.

Wednesday, football fans only got a taste of what’s to come when National Signing Day 2024 arrives on February 7.

During the Early National Signing Day, our cameras stopped by Parkway High School. Kicker Aeron Burrell signs with LSU.

At Calvary Baptist Academy, wide receiver John Simon IV inks with Louisiana Tech and free safety Landon Sylvie will play for Southeast Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
A small single engine plane crashed near the Texarkana Regional Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. Two...
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport
A 66-year-old woman from Texarkana was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Texarkana, Texas near...
Texarkana woman killed in wreck involving 3 cars
Man shot on Illinois Avenue
Man shot while walking on Illinois Avenue
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award Recipient Robert Jackson
Shreveport high school alum receives NFL’s Inspire Change Changemakers Award
Independence Bowl Stadium
47th I-Bowl attendance up almost 7K compared to 2022
Grambling State University
Grambling announces new head football coach
LIVE: Grambling announces new head football coach
LIVE: Grambling announces new head football coach