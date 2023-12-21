Some Ark-La-Tex athletes sign-off to college

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Before the main course, there’s always an appetizer.

Wednesday, football fans only got a taste of what’s to come when National Signing Day 2024 arrives on February 7.

During the Early National Signing Day, our cameras stopped by Parkway High School. Kicker Aeron Burrell signs with LSU.

At Calvary Baptist Academy, wide receiver John Simon IV inks with Louisiana Tech and free safety Landon Sylvie will play for Southeast Missouri.

