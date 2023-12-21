Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

SNAP benefits to decrease for 130K La. families in January

Due to cost-of-living adjustments to Social Security, SSI
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPLC) - SNAP benefits will decrease for more than 130,000 Louisiana families in January, according to the Department of Children and Family Services.

The decrease is due to a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits for 2024. Social Security benefits are expected to increase on average by over $50 a month, and Supplemental Security benefits will increase by $29.

If those families also receive SNAP benefits, they are expected to see an average reduction of about $27 per month. This will affect about 33% of SNAP households in the state, according to DCFS.

Over 900 households will no longer receive SNAP benefits in the new year because their incomes now exceed the eligibility limit, according to DCFS.

For more information, visit the DCFS website HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot
Circle K
Circle K is offering discounts on gas and food in Louisiana
Umar Ali, Ayesha Ali, Zainab Ali Nazia Ali, vehicle
Missing Princeton children found safe, mother arrested, Amber alert canceled
Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
Multipack announces its plans to establish a facility in Shreveport.
National beverage manufacturer announces new facility in Shreveport

Latest News

DOTD bans 18-wheelers from I-20 construction zone
DOTD bans 18-wheelers from I-20 construction zone
A new Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Shreveport, La.
Amazon now hiring for some positions at one of its Shreveport facilities
Louisiana singing sensation Jovin Webb has officially inked a deal with the legendary Blind...
American Idol contestant, Louisiana native Jovin Webb signs with blues powerhouse Blind Pig Records
Johnson is accused of stabbing four women, one of which was a fatal stab, on the Louisiana...
Louisiana Tech stabbing suspect indicted on four charges, pleads not guilty