Shreveport officers involved in tasing death of man at AC Steere Park identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The names of the Shreveport police officers recently involved in the tasing death of a man on a bicycle have now been released.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, the Shreveport Police Department identified the officers as Patrick McConell, Anthony Visciotti, and Brent Outz. McConell has been with the department since 1996, while the other two both started in 2019.

The man, Kenderis Lawrence, 35, was riding a bicycle near AC Steere Park late at night on Dec. 9. Officers patrolling for burglaries in the area encountered Lawrence. He then reportedly ran from police, who chased him. Police say he became uncooperative, so they used a Taser on him. Shortly after he was tased, Lawrence began to have some sort of medical incident. Officers say they started lifesaving measures; Lawrence was then taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

Ofc. Visciotti was recently cleared of any wrongdoing in the April 23 shooting death of Joseph Taylor. Four other SPD officers were also cleared for their roles in Taylor’s death, as well as the May 29 shooting death of Robert Diamond, 60.

One of the shootings claimed the life of Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33. The other involved Robert Diamond, 60.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.