Senior Focus: Christmas gift ideas for the senior citizens in your life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Everyone has either senior citizens, adults or kids in their lives, and sometimes, shopping for them can be tricky.

On Thursday (Dec. 21), KSLA was joined live by Tammy Weaver, of The Glen in Shreveport, to talk about what kind of stocking stuffers are best for senior citizens, especially those who might not get out of the house much.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.