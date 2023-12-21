Getting Answers
Senior Focus: Christmas gift ideas for the senior citizens in your life

Senior Focus: Gift ideas for the senior citizens in your life
Senior Focus: Gift ideas for the senior citizens in your life
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Everyone has either senior citizens, adults or kids in their lives, and sometimes, shopping for them can be tricky.

On Thursday (Dec. 21), KSLA was joined live by Tammy Weaver, of The Glen in Shreveport, to talk about what kind of stocking stuffers are best for senior citizens, especially those who might not get out of the house much.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

