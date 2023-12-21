OptumRx patients’ information compromised in data breach

(KPLC) - Pharmacy care company OptumRx has announced some patients’ personal information was exposed in a major global cyberattack earlier this year.

Welltok, a company that provides communication services for OptumRx, learned in August that it was among the targets of the MOVEit data breach, according to OptumRx. Based on information provided by Welltok, OptumRx determined in November that some patients’ information was compromised.

Data including names, dates of birth, genders, phone numbers, mailing addresses, email addresses, unique identifiers and prescription information may have been exposed, according to OptumRx.

WellTok will begin notifying those affected by mail on Friday, Dec. 22, according to OptumRx. The company will provide two years of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection through Experian to those patients.

Anyone with questions about the WellTok breach should call 800-628-2141. The hotline is available between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

