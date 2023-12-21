National beverage manufacturer announces new facility in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The facility may bring in a total of 369 jobs in total to the area.

On Dec. 21, Multipack Services announced its investing $10.4 million toward a new production facility in Caddo Parish.

The leading beverage manufacturing, packaging, and distribution company’s new facility is expected to create 141 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $51,000 in the northwest Louisiana region.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates that the project will result in an additional 228 indirect new jobs, totaling 369 potential new jobs in the region.

“Louisiana’s diverse manufacturing sector continues to be a major player in national supply chains, creating jobs and opportunities for the state’s skilled workforce,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “I thank Multipack for investing in Louisiana and recognizing the unique advantages of establishing its newest operations hub in the Northwest Region.”

The state-of-the-art facility will offer a wide range of services, such as product specification and design, and have the ability to expand and adjust to market demands. The site is expected to produce more than 100 million cans of lemonade, soda, tea, water, cocktails, seltzers, and juice products per year.+

“We are pleased to have partnered with the state of Louisiana and LED, and local partners like the Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board (IDB) and economic development group BRF to make this expansion a success,” Multipack Vice President of Operations Justin Wilkinson said. “When choosing a location for our new facility, we considered the advantages of northwest Louisiana, including its access to major U.S. markets and programs such as LED FastStart, which will equip this facility with qualified and skilled workers. We thank the partners who’ve helped us get to today’s announcement and look forward to locating in Shreveport.”

An existing warehouse and office space on Valley View Drive in south Shreveport is currently being leased by Multipack and they expect to make improvements to the facility early in 2024. Production is estimated to begin by the third quarter of 2024.

To secure the project, the state of Louisiana offered Multipack a competitive incentives package, including a $1.5 million performance-based grant for infrastructure and building improvements that rely on the company meeting investment and payroll targets. The package includes the use of LED FastStart.

Multipack is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.

“BRF and partners – including LED, North Louisiana Economic Partnership, and our local Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board – are working together to recruit progressive companies like Multipack and their leadership team, who recognize north Louisiana’s logistical and economic advantages for their operations,” BRF President and CEO Dr. John F. George Jr. said. “Our recruitment arm, Shreveport Next, led by Ryan Culp, has been successful with our partners in recruiting several companies to the region by promoting all of our region’s assets that make us a global hub for businesses.”

“NLEP congratulates BRF and all of those involved in this project,” NLEP President and CEO Justyn Dixon said. “We commend their dedication to growing the manufacturing ecosystem in northwest Louisiana.”

To find future job opportunities with Multipack, visit https://bit.ly/4atTgTy.

