Mickey Joseph ready to restore the roar on Grambling's campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - “It’s good to be back.”

After nine seasons away, Mickey Joseph proves you can always come back home. Once, the receivers coach for Grambling, now the veteran is the university’s newest locker room leader.

“It’s going to be 2024, " says Joseph. “So, you’ve got to have help with these kids, because right now, if you ask 10 coaches to run behind 125 kids, that can’t happen.”

Coach Joseph says the way to solve that...

“We’re going to bring more structure into the program, “says Joseph. “We’re going to get these kids right on the field and off the field.”

From an X’s and O’s standpoint.

“On the offensive side of the ball, we’re going to be very aggressive, “says Joseph. “We’re going to be a [run-pass option] team. We’re going to keep you off balance. We’re going to come get you and we’re going to play man.”

With the Early National Signing period on Wednesday, Mickey Joseph has a plan to keep as many athletes as he can in Grambling.

“It’s going to be big, because I’ve got to go through and see who’s committed and who’s still out there, " says Joseph. “But, we still have time, because we have the second signing period in February. Sometimes, you have to let this first signing period as an FCS school clear up and see who’s left out there. So, don’t be in a hurry. These kids are going to Alabama, Auburn or LSU. They’re probably saying, ‘Oh, I’m not coming to Grambling.’ But, come January, it’s going to start sinking in.”

