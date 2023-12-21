Getting Answers
Louisiana’s task force convenes to address juvenile justice woes and detention capacity crisis

By Chris Joseph
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Task Force on Juvenile Offender Policies began its fact-finding mission Thursday (Dec. 21) on the issues facing Louisiana’s juvenile justice system.

The task force, comprised of lawmakers and subject matter leaders, heard from leaders representing businesses, prosecutors, public defenders, and detention associations.

The Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) and the Department of Public Safety and Corrections also gave presentations.

A theme throughout the three-hour meeting was concern about a lack of detention center capacity both before and after juveniles are adjudicated.

OJJ Deputy Assistant Secretary Deron Patin raised concerns that a lack of space can undermine the system’s ability to rehabilitate the children.

“If we had more facilities in that sense those group homes, those residential facilities, that way we could place kids in those environments so that they are getting that therapeutic treatment and care and that reintegration back into society I think that’s a more positive situation for all of our kids,” he said.

The OJJ reported it is responsible for more than 3,000 juveniles, spread across various facilities and programs.

It presented data showing the percentage of its population being held for murder and violations involving weapons has been climbing since fiscal year 2014.

Community investment into the juveniles was also brought up in the meeting. President of the Louisiana Juvenile Detention Association said parental involvement in the rehabilitation of the juveniles he’s responsible for is “low to non-existent.”

The task force and its speakers also identified record-sharing failures between parishes, the OJJ, and the Department of Corrections.

Patin explained to the task force that, at the moment, a juvenile with a record crossing parish lines into a new community would be seen as a first-time offender due to the lack of record-sharing.

The task force is expected to produce a report to the legislature before the session begins in March.

